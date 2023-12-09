Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.64.

Shares of RUS opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.40. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$27.45 and a one year high of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

