Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 300 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,502.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,189,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,957,008.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $671,833.48.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,348 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $742,189.28.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,533 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,729.07.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,893 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $175,903.35.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,909 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,972.23.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CEM stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

