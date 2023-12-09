SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 24.3%

Shares of SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Free Report) traded down 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SCB X Public from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
SCB X Public Stock Down 24.3 %
SCB X Public Company Profile
SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.
