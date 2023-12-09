Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Raised by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.