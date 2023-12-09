Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.71.

SAIC opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.72. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

