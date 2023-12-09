Seaport Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $840.14. The company had a trading volume of 388,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,109. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

