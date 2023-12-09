Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.06. 35,922,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.06 and its 200 day moving average is $441.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

