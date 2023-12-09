Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,162,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 4,871,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

