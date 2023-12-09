SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 7,342 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $24.55.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
