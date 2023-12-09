SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is Alta Park Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Alta Park Capital LP raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,234,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,341 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up approximately 5.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $48,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 11,583,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,869. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $159,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
