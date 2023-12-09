Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

