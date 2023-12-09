Shentu (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.52 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $88.04 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 128,104,885 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

