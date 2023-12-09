Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,091 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 5.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Shopify worth $147,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

