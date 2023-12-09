SingularityNET Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $333.51 million and $64.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,002.57 or 1.00026820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,308,611.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33912931 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $60,842,053.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

