SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after acquiring an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $145.72 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

