Slagle Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,311 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $2,647,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.31.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

