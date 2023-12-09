Slagle Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,367 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.61 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

