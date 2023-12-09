Slagle Financial LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Altria Group accounts for about 2.0% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

