Slagle Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $244.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

