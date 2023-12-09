Slagle Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $255.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.