Slagle Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 144,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.