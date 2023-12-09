Slagle Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,768 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 136.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 394,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,263,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,957,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

