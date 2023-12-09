Slagle Financial LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSA opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.64. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.