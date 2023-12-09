Slagle Financial LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

OHI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

