Slagle Financial LLC Takes $593,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

