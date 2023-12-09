Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Smartsheet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.68-0.69 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $521,615.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

