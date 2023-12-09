Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.