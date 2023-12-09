Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $12.61 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $581.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

