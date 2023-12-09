Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sonic Foundry Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Foundry stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Sonic Foundry has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Foundry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

