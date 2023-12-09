Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,617 shares during the period. Sonos makes up approximately 9.6% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 5.10% of Sonos worth $106,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,822 shares of company stock worth $695,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

