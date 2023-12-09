Soroban Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Soroban Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,989,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,179,549 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 3.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.74% of Cenovus Energy worth $237,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 825.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 133.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,921,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after buying an additional 1,668,107 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CVE opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.08. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

