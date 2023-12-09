Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901,238 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 14.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 2.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $137,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 80.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,907,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

