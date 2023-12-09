Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,676 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

