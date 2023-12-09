Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

