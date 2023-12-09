Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $139.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

