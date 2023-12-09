Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after buying an additional 517,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

