Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $3,372,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,376,578.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,574 shares of company stock worth $199,554,667 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

