Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

