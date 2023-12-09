Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.84 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

