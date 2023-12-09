Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 315,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,050 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

