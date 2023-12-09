Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 225.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

