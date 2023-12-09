Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTLS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.