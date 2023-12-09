Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTLS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

