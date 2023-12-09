S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $415.38 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.59. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

