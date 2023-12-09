SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

