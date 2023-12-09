Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 0.2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.59). 59,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.50 ($5.60).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £688.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.69.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

