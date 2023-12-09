Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX opened at $96.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

