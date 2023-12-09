State of Wyoming Acquires 1,553 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

