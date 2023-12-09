State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CSX were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

