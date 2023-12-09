State of Wyoming Buys 18,939 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.01 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.69 million. Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDXG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.