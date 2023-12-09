State of Wyoming Buys New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.81 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

